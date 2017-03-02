Don't Miss
DWI charges dismissed on speedy trial grounds

Judge rules DA took too long to provide grand jury minutes

By: Bennett Loudon March 2, 2017 0

A Monroe County Court judge has dismissed drunk driving charges on speedy trial grounds. The defendant, Danie Washington, was arrested Sept. 16, 2015, and charged with two counts of driving while intoxicated. When he was arraigned on a felony complaint on Sept. 17, 2015, Washington was served with a grand jury notice stating the case would ...

