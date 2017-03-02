Fourth Department – Motor Vehicle Accident: Marx v. Kessler

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Motor Vehicle Accident Emergency Doctrine Marx v. Kessler CA 16-00467 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The plaintiffs commenced an action seeking damages for injuries sustained by the plaintiff and in the death of the plaintiff’s decedent when the vehicle operated by the plaintiff was rear-ended while it was stopped ...