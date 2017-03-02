Fourth Department -Prior Bad Acts: People v. Memon

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Prior Bad Acts Prosecutorial Notice People v. Memon KA 16-00335 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The defendant appealed from a judgment convicting him of criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation. He argues that the court erred in permitting him to be cross-examined regarding prior uncharged bad acts that ...