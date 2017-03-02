Fourth Department -Prior Bad Acts: People v. Memon

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff March 2, 2017 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Prior Bad Acts Prosecutorial Notice People v. Memon KA 16-00335 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The defendant appealed from a judgment convicting him of criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation. He argues that the court erred in permitting him to be cross-examined regarding prior uncharged bad acts that ...

