Irondequoit cop accused of cyber stalking ex-girlfriend

An Irondequit Police Department officer has been arrested by federal authorities fo alleged "cyber stalking" of his ex-girlfriend. William Robert Rosica, 50, of Irondequoit, has been charged with stalking and unlawful access to a protected computer, according to the Office of the U.S. Attorney. Rosica faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. After ...