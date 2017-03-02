Don't Miss
Judgments Supreme and County Court for February 23, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff March 2, 2017 0

Judgments Supreme and County Court Docketed County Clerk A judgment is a formal court decision, wherein the court determines that one party owes a specific amount of money to another party.   BENNETT, ALAN 164 MATILDA STREET, ROCHESTER, NY 14606 Favor: ROCHESTER INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY Attorney: PETER J CRAIG & ASSOCIATES PC Amount: $21,125.14 CIAVARRI, KATHRYN 120 A STENSON STREET, ROCHESTER, NY 14606 Favor: Amount: $2,510.59 TOMS FAMILY PHARMACY ...

