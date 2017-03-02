Keeping Your Balance: Confessions of a Microsoft Excel geek

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



I confess: I’m a Microsoft Excel geek. I can’t get enough of it. Across my personal and professional life, I find a way to use a spreadsheet to stay organized, make the most informed decision, or just challenge myself to stay sharp with my skills. Off the top, here’s what I see as The Good, The ...