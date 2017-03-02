Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages filed February 23, 2017

Mortgages filed February 23, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff March 2, 2017 0

Mortgages Recorded February 23, 2017               23   BRIGHTON   DICIACCE, CHRISTINE & TICKYJ, CHRISTINE Property Address: 121 DAVID AVE, BRIGHTON, NY 14620-3105 Lender: CITIZENS BANK N.A. Amount: $82,000.00   BROCKPORT   BARTNICK, KATHERINE & BARTNICK, MICHAEL Property Address: 22 KEYSTONE CT, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-2506 Lender: ADVANTAGE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $100,000.00   CHURCHVILLE   BREON, GRETCHEN A & BREON, WILLIAM J Property Address: 7026 CHILI RIGA CENTER RD, CHURCHVILLE, NY 14428-9002 Lender: BANK OF CASTILE Amount: $45,000.00   FAIRPORT   BASSAGE, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo