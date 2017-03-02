Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Powers of Attorney for February 23, 2017

Powers of Attorney for February 23, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff March 2, 2017 0

Powers of Attorney An instrument in writing filed with the Monroe County Clerk’s Office which authorizes a person to perform certain specified acts on behalf of another person.   AGNELLO, DONALD P Appoints: AGNELLO, DONALD P AMERING, NATALIE M Appoints: DAVIS, MARY ELLEN DAVIS, PATRICIA G Appoints: SPALTY, LYNN D DWYER, DOROTHY A Appoints: KLAFEHN, JOAN D KOLOVOS, DENO Appoints: KOLOVOS, JAMES KOLOVOS, EVANGELIA Appoints: KOLOVOS, JAMES KRISTAN, JOSEPH P Appoints: ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo