Supreme Court says Virginia redistricting must be reexamined for racial bias

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Wednesday told a lower court to reexamine the redistricting efforts of Virginia's Republican-led legislature for signs of racial bias and gerrymandered legislative districts that dilute the impact of African-American voters. The justices declined to take a position on that issue. But they said a lower court had not applied the ...