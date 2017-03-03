Analysis: Special prosecutors create as much controversy as they resolve

Don't Miss
By: The Washington Post Derek Hawkins March 3, 2017 0

Lots of investigations, lots of questionable results. That, in a nutshell, sums up the more than 40-year history of the role of special prosecutors, the outside lawyers the U.S. government has on occasion tapped to investigate wrongdoing by one of its own. The pressure is mounting on the Justice Department to appoint such a prosecutor to ...

