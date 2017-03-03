Attorney – Midey, Mirras & Ricci, LLP – Seneca Falls, NY

Seeking a highly motivated associate specializing in litigation to join a small / medium sized law firm in the Finger Lakes area. The ideal candidate will have two or more years of litigation experience with matrimonial and municipal law. We offer a competitive salary and incentive package, and a great group of colleagues who enjoy working in a collaborative, team-oriented environment.

Please submit your cover lettter and resume to P.O. Box 299

Seneca Falls, NY 13148