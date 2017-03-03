Christine DeNering | Dixon Schwabl

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff March 3, 2017 0

Dixon Schwabl announced the hire of Christine DeNering as account supervisor. DeNering will be responsible for implementing tactical account service needs. She will also plan and oversee execution of client work and marketing initiatives. DeNering brings eight years of PR and experiential marketing experience to the team, most recently serving as manager of global sponsorship programs ...

