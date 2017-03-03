David Brodsky | Dixon Schwabl

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff March 3, 2017 0

Dixon Schwabl announced the hire of David Brodsky as account executive, client relations. Brodsky is responsible for supporting the new-business team with inquires and proposals. Specifically, he will assist in researching prospects, managing resources and coordinating presentations. Brodsky joins the Dixon Schwabl team from Integra Marketing, where he served as account manager. He earned his ...

