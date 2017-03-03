Don't Miss
Jaclyn Garrett | Dixon Schwabl

By: Daily Record Staff March 3, 2017 0

Dixon Schwabl announced the hire of Jaclyn Garrett as director of client relations. Garrett is responsible for new business prospecting and responding to proposals. She brings more than 13 years of experience in PR and marketing to the team, most recently serving as vice president of client service at Edelman. Garrett earned her bachelor’s degree ...

