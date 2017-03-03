Jury convicts on gun charge

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



A state Supreme Court jury convicted 47-year-old Marcus Daniels of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon for possessing an illegal pistol. On Aug, 6, 2016, the Rochester Fire Department was battling a house fire at Central Park and Sixth Street when a firefighter noticed a potentially violent conflict arising near the scene. The chief on ...