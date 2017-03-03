Don't Miss
Home / News / Jury convicts on gun charge

Jury convicts on gun charge

By: Daily Record Staff March 3, 2017 0

A state Supreme Court jury convicted 47-year-old Marcus Daniels of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon for possessing an illegal pistol. On Aug, 6, 2016, the Rochester Fire Department was battling a house fire at Central Park and Sixth Street when a firefighter noticed a potentially violent conflict arising near the scene. The chief on ...

