Don't Miss
Home / On the Move / Justin Dusett | Dixon Schwabl

Justin Dusett | Dixon Schwabl

By: Daily Record Staff March 3, 2017 0

Dixon Schwabl announced the hire of Justin Dusett as graphic designer for content marketing. Dusett is responsible for developing and producing innovative work for the agency’s integrated teams. He will work closely with creative team members and collaborate with the digital and social media teams to create graphics that relate to current events and immediate ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo