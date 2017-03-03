Legal Loop: Massachusetts on judges using Twitter

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

These days, nearly everyone is on social media. But what about judges? Do the ethical obligations unique to their role prevent them from participating on social media sites like Twitter? It’s an interesting question, and a number of jurisdictions have already addressed it. In November, Massachusetts joined their ranks when it issued CJE Opinion No. ...