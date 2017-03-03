Don't Miss
Home / Law / Man accused of anti-Semitic threats

Man accused of anti-Semitic threats

St. Louis arrest comes after vandalism at Rochester cemetery

By: The Associated Press COLLEEN LONG March 3, 2017 0

NEW YORK — A former journalist fired for making up details in stories is behind at least eight of the scores of threats made against Jewish institutions nationwide, and a bomb threat to New York's Anti-Defamation League, in an effort to harass and vilify his former girlfriend, federal officials said Friday. Juan Thompson, 31, was arrested ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo