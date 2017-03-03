Don't Miss
Home / On the Move / Merritt Ward | Dixon Schwabl

Merritt Ward | Dixon Schwabl

By: Daily Record Staff March 3, 2017 0

Dixon Schwabl announced the hire of Merritt Ward as account supervisor. Ward is responsible for executing tactical account service needs, as well as providing plans, proposals and strategy recommendations for a variety of clients. She will also work to implement content marketing across accounts. Ward joins Dixon Schwabl from Weber Shandwick Boston, where she served ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo