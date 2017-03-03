Merritt Ward | Dixon Schwabl

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Dixon Schwabl announced the hire of Merritt Ward as account supervisor. Ward is responsible for executing tactical account service needs, as well as providing plans, proposals and strategy recommendations for a variety of clients. She will also work to implement content marketing across accounts. Ward joins Dixon Schwabl from Weber Shandwick Boston, where she served ...