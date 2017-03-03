Don't Miss
State judicial watchdog issues annual report

By: Daily Record Staff March 3, 2017 0

The New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct has released its annual report, covering the agency's activities in 2016. In the report, the Commission recommended legislation that would make Commission proceedings public at the point when formal charges are served on a judge.  The Commission has consistently advocated for this change since 1978. The Commission reported that ...

