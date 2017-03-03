Town justice admits misconduct

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A town justice in St. Lawrence County has admitted to accepting bribes of sexual favors. Paul M. Lamson, a former Fowler town justice, pleaded guilty to third-degree bribe receiving, a felony, and official misconduct. He is expected to be sentenced to two to six years in state prison when he is sentenced in June, according to the ...