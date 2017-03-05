Don't Miss
Judgments Supreme and County Court for February 24, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff March 5, 2017 0

Judgments Supreme and County Court Docketed County Clerk A judgment is a formal court decision, wherein the court determines that one party owes a specific amount of money to another party.   ADAMS, LASHAE 41 BROWN AVENUE, SCOTTSVILLE, NY 14546 Favor: CLEARVIEW FARMS LLC Attorney: ANDREW J DICK ESQ Amount: $7,585.65 CYRUS, ABRAHAM 123 STOVER ROAD, ROCHESTER, NY 14624 Favor: WAL-MART STORES EAST LP Amount: $1,355.00 RODRIGUEZ, ORLANDO 22 LAFORCE ...

