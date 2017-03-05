Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages filed February 24, 2017

Mortgages filed February 24, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff March 5, 2017 0

Mortgages Recorded February 24, 2017               87     BROCKPORT   BAKER, LAUREN & BLAIR, SEAN D Property Address: 7284 4TH SECTION RD, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-9662 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $110,680.00 BOCACH, JEFFREY A Property Address: 1276 BEADLE RD, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-9777 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $111,000.00 CUNNINGHAM, ALICIA M & SCHMIDT, JAMES R Property Address: 315 CHADLEE DR, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-9348 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: ...

