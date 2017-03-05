Upcoming Foreclosures for March 6, 2017

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff March 5, 2017 0

All auctions are held in the foyer on the courthouse steps, Monroe County Hall of Justice, 99 Exchange Blvd., Rochester, N.Y. 14614 Property Address/City/Zip Code/Auction Date/Auction Time/Plaintiff’s Attorney/Judgment Amount 101 Roxborough Rd Rochester 14619 03/06/2017 10:00 AM Ras Boriskin, LLC N/A 155 Gatewood Ave Rochester 14624 03/06/2017 10:00 AM Rosicki, Rosicki & Associates, P.C $157176.73 108 Hemlock Woods Ln ...

