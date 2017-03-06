Don't Miss
Deeds filed February 27, 2017 

March 6, 2017

  BRIGHTON   ZHANG, JIN MEI to CHRISTOPHER, PAUL E Property Address: 65 DAVID AVENUE, BRIGHTON 14620 Liber: 11826  Page: 352 Tax Account: 136.11-1-26 Full Sale Price: $157,000   CHILI   LIMA, JENNIE  to HALLINEAN, FAITH Property Address: 21 ALDER BUSH, CHILI 14624 Liber: 11826  Page: 337 Tax Account: 146.09-5-21 Full Sale Price: $119,000 HAIRE, DONNA L et ano to HYATT, ELIZABETH A et ano Property Address: 20 CREEKVIEW DRIVE, CHILI 14624 Liber: ...

