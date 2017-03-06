Default judgment ordered in Erie County copyright case

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

An Australian photographer has won a $20,000 default judgment against an Erie County business for using one of the photographer’s pictures without permission. The plaintiff, Robert K. Walls, sued the Williamsville business called RealTimeTraders.com Inc. in U.S. District Court in May 2016 for using a picture of red wine being poured into a stem glass on its ...