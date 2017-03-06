Fourth Department – Juror Question: People v. Mostiller

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Juror Question Proper Procedure People v. Mostiller KA 14-01612 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The defendant appealed from a judgment convicting him of burglary. He argues that the court failed to comply with CPL 310.30 in responding to certain inquiries made by the jury. During jury deliberations, a juror ...