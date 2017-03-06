Mortgages filed February 27, 2017 

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff March 6, 2017 0

  BRIGHTON   GALLIPEAU, JILL M & TRIPPE, JEROME A Property Address: 14 LANDING RD, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-3160 Lender: MANUFACTURERS AND TRADERS TRUST COMPANY Amount: $60,000.00   BROCKPORT   MOYER, DEBRA S & MOYER, DOUGLAS W Property Address: 168 GARY DR, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-2672 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $75,000.00   EAST ROCHESTER   RIBY, CAROLINE H & RIBY, CHARLES S Property Address: 58 WATERWORKS DR, EAST ROCHESTER, NY 14445-1936 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC ...

