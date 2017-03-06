Don't Miss
New York launches program to help ex-inmates get housing

By: The Associated Press March 6, 2017 0

ALBANY — A new initiative in New York state aims to help former inmates rejoin their families in public housing. Under the pilot program announced by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, housing officials in White Plains, Schenectady and Syracuse will permit "carefully screened" former inmates to live with their families in public housing. Many housing authorities now refuse to ...

