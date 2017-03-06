NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Second-Degree Relative Counseling Defendant: Opinion 16-155

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Second-Degree Relative Counseling Defendant Opinion 16-155 Background: The inquiring judge’s second-degree relative, in his capacity as a member of a religious institution, is informally counseling a fellow worshipper. This individual is a defendant before the judge in a high-profile matter. The judge disclosed the relationship to both sides. He further ...