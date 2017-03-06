Don't Miss
Case Digests / NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Second-Degree Relative Counseling Defendant: Opinion 16-155

NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Second-Degree Relative Counseling Defendant: Opinion 16-155

March 6, 2017

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Second-Degree Relative Counseling Defendant Opinion 16-155 Background: The inquiring judge’s second-degree relative, in his capacity as a member of a religious institution, is informally counseling a fellow worshipper. This individual is a defendant before the judge in a high-profile matter. The judge disclosed the relationship to both sides. He further ...

