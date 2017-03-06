On Mediation: Using your client’s authenticity in mediation

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



It’s relatively easy to recall your trial victories when the jury identified with your client. They’re probably some of your best results. How did that happen? On a superficial level, there is a significant body of evidence showing that jurors are influenced by a party’s physical characteristics. At least one study found that attractive plaintiffs were awarded ...