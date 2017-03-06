Don't Miss
Powers of Attorney for Feb. 27, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff March 6, 2017 0

An instrument in writing filed with the Monroe County Clerk’s Office which authorizes a person to perform certain specified acts on behalf of another person. BANK OF AMERICA NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, Appoints: NEW PENN FINANCIAL LLC, CORTESE, JAMES CLAIR Appoints: CORTESE, SHERI ANN CRUMPLER, LENETTE Appoints: CRUMPLER, MALIKA CUNA MUTUAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION, Appoints: CARLSON, LAURIE M FANNIE MAE, Appoints: CROWN TITLE CORPORATION,

