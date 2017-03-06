Report: Health care jobs in New York growing fast

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



ALBANY— A new report finds a growing number of health care jobs in New York state. The report released by the University at Albany says health care employment in New York increased by 24 percent between 2000 and 2014. The school's Center for Health Workforce Studies says employment in home health care more than doubled during ...