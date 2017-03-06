Don't Miss
Report: Health care jobs in New York growing fast

By: The Associated Press March 6, 2017 0

ALBANY— A new report finds a growing number of health care jobs in New York state. The report released by the University at Albany says health care employment in New York increased by 24 percent between 2000 and 2014. The school's Center for Health Workforce Studies says employment in home health care more than doubled during ...

