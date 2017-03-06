Don't Miss
Supreme Court scraps case on transgender bathroom rights

By: The Associated Press Mark Sherman March 6, 2017 0

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court is returning a transgender teen's case to a lower court without reaching a decision, leaving in limbo the issue of transgender rights in school settings. Monday's action comes after the Trump administration pulled back federal guidance advising schools to let students use the bathroom of their chosen gender, not biological birth. The ...

