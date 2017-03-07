Commentary: Can felon disenfranchisement laws be challenged?

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Last November, 6.1 million adults did not vote, not because of a lack of interest, but because they were disqualified due to a felony conviction. Some 75% of the adults were no longer under the supervision of the correction system. They had reentered society or were in the process of reentering. Yet the 75% were ...