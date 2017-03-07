Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Commentary / Commentary: Excessive executive pay for plain dumb luck

Commentary: Excessive executive pay for plain dumb luck

By: Commentary: BARRY RITHOLTZ, Bloomberg View March 7, 2017 0

CEO pay is rigged. If that sounds more like a late-night presidential tweet than a fact, let's consider the evidence. The compensation packages of the chief executive officers of America have been rising faster than just about any rational metric upon which they are supposedly based. "CEO pay grew an astounding 943% over the past 37 years," ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo