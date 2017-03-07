Commentary: Excessive executive pay for plain dumb luck

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

CEO pay is rigged. If that sounds more like a late-night presidential tweet than a fact, let's consider the evidence. The compensation packages of the chief executive officers of America have been rising faster than just about any rational metric upon which they are supposedly based. "CEO pay grew an astounding 943% over the past 37 years," ...