Few New York school budgets will seek to exceed tax cap

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



ALBANY — Voters in relatively few New York school districts will be asked to approve budgets that exceed the state's property tax cap. The New York State Association of School Business Officials says 98 percent of the budgets submitted to the state so far would stay within the cap. Fifteen districts want to override it, meaning ...