Home / News / GOP NY senators resist Cuomo’s government consolidation plan

GOP NY senators resist Cuomo’s government consolidation plan

By: The Associated Press March 7, 2017 0

ALBANY — Republican lawmakers in the state Senate pushed back Tuesday against Gov. Andrew Cuomo's plan to force counties to look for ways to share services and pool their costs. Cuomo, a Democrat, has proposed requiring counties to create plans to reduce property taxes by consolidating government programs or sharing equipment. If county officials choose not ...

