GOP NY senators resist Cuomo’s government consolidation plan

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



ALBANY — Republican lawmakers in the state Senate pushed back Tuesday against Gov. Andrew Cuomo's plan to force counties to look for ways to share services and pool their costs. Cuomo, a Democrat, has proposed requiring counties to create plans to reduce property taxes by consolidating government programs or sharing equipment. If county officials choose not ...