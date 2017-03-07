High court says bias in jury room can be probed

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



WASHINGTON -- Accusations that a juror made racially biased statements about a defendant may require judges to break through the usual secrecy that surrounds jury deliberations, the Supreme Court ruled Monday. "A constitutional rule that racial bias in the justice system must be addressed - including, in some instances, after the verdict has been entered - is ...