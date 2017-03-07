Don't Miss
Landlords empowered by Monroe County Court ruling

By: Bennett Loudon March 7, 2017 0

A Monroe County Court judge has reversed a Rochester City Court decision, upending a longstanding canon of landlord-tenant disputes that will make it easier for property owners to get money judgments against tenants. County Court Judge Christopher S. Ciaccio overruled City Court Judge Ellen M. Yacknin after she declined to issue a judgment for back rent ...

