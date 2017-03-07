Rochester Mayor Warren says she’ll seek 2nd term in office

Don't Miss
By: Associated Press and Lawyers USA March 7, 2017 0

ROCHESTER — Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren has official announced that she'll seek a second term in office. The Democrat announced her intentions Monday evening in a coffee shop in a Rochester neighborhood where she spent much of her childhood. Warren faces a fight for the party's nomination. Fellow Democrats Rachel Barnhart and James Sheppard have said they'll ...

