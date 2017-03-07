Don't Miss
Home / News / Son of former New York City mayor to work in White House

Son of former New York City mayor to work in White House

By: The Associated Press March 7, 2017 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Andrew Giuliani, the son of former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, is joining President Donald Trump's White House to work as a public liaison. The White House says Andrew Giuliani will serve as associate director for the Office of Public Liaison. He was a volunteer for Trump's 2016 campaign. Rudy Giuliani was under consideration ...

