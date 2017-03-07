Don't Miss
Home / Law / Why a weird legal dispute about Snuggies matters a lot

Why a weird legal dispute about Snuggies matters a lot

By: The Washington Post Ana Swanson March 7, 2017 0

  The Snuggie -- the fluffy blanket with sleeves that is designed not to slip off no matter how aggressively you reach for the potato chips -- received a big win recently. A U.S. trade court ruled that the product, a break-away star of TV shopping that has appeared on "Late Night With Jimmy Fallon," "The Today ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo