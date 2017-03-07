Why a weird legal dispute about Snuggies matters a lot

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



The Snuggie -- the fluffy blanket with sleeves that is designed not to slip off no matter how aggressively you reach for the potato chips -- received a big win recently. A U.S. trade court ruled that the product, a break-away star of TV shopping that has appeared on "Late Night With Jimmy Fallon," "The Today ...