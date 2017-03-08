Human Resources Association honors members

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

The Rochester Affiliate of the National Human Resources Association has announced the honorees for the fourth annual HR Executive of the Year Awards. The Awards will be presented on April 26 at Locust Hill Country Club during the annual luncheon. The 2017 honorees are: Large Employer Harvey Beldner, vice president of human resources for North American Breweries. Fernan Cepero, ...