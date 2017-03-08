Court of Appeals – Jury Selection: People v. Then

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

New York State Court of Appeals Jury Selection Defendant’s Attire – Visibility People v. Then No. 7 Memorandum Background: At issue on appeal is whether the defendant was denied a fair trial when, for half a day of jury selection, he was compelled to wear orange correctional pants. Ruling: The Court of Appeals held that the defendant was not denied his right ...