Home / Case Digests / Court of Appeals – Jury Selection: People v. Then

Court of Appeals – Jury Selection: People v. Then

By: Daily Record Staff March 8, 2017 0

New York State Court of Appeals Jury Selection Defendant’s Attire – Visibility People v. Then No. 7 Memorandum Background: At issue on appeal is whether the defendant was denied a fair trial when, for half a day of jury selection, he was compelled to wear orange correctional pants. Ruling: The Court of Appeals held that the defendant was not denied his right ...

