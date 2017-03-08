Executive Assistant

Bryant & Stratton College offers an excellent work environment, favorable schedules and comprehensive compensation and benefit plans.

The Executive Assistant supports the COO, Executive Director of Strategic Planning and Rochester Campus Directors.

Responsibilities include managing calendars, coordination of travel arrangements, report creation, expense report reconciliation, project management, creation of meeting agendas and handouts and creation/distribution of memos and communications.

EXPERIENCE:

-Experience with confidential matters is required

-Associate degree required,

Bachelor’s degree preferred

-3-5 years of experience in working with high level management a must as an executive administrative position is preferred

-Strong interpersonal skills a must including strong verbal and written communication skills

-Evidence of customer service skills and project management

-Demonstrate technology and research skills with proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite including Outlook

-Must be flexible and be able to accommodate to adjustable scheduling

-Proven life-long learning skills

To apply please contact:

Christina Valentin

Human Resources Coordinator

Bryant & Stratton College

Rochester Market

cmvalentin@bryantstratton.edu

585-292-5627

1225 Jefferson Road,

Henrietta, NY 14623

Or follow link: https://re11.ultipro.com/BRY1002/jobboard/NewCandidateExt.aspx?__JobID=2646.