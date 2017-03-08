Fourth Judicial Department – Equitable Mortgage: Onewest Bank FSB v. Spencer, et al.

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Equitable Mortgage Intent to Create a Mortgage – Summary Judgment Onewest Bank FSB v. Spencer, et al. CA 15-01483 Appealed from Supreme Court, Ontario County Background: The plaintiff appealed from an order granting summary judgment to the defendant dismissing those parts of the plaintiff’s complaint alleging it had an equitable mortgage on ...