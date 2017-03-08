Mortgage Lending

Paralegal

Suburban Rochester law firm, free, on-site parking

Looking for an experienced person to conduct mortgage closings. Must also have experience with loan document preparation. Fast paced environment.

This position requires strong communication and customer service skills.

Must be able to work independently and as part of a team. Full time. 37 1/2 hour work week.

Salary commensurate with experience. Benefits package.

Please send resume to Blindbox@nydailyrecord.com. In the subject line please put Box 401.