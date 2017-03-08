New York gets $5 million for homeland security programs

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Communities around New York state will share $5 million in federal funding for homeland security programs. The grants will help fund police tactical teams, search and rescue operations, bomb dogs and selected infrastructure projects. Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the money will support state-of-the-art training and defense tactics. The funding was announced Tuesday by ...