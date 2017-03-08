New York US attorney gets personal with new Twitter account

NEW YORK (AP) — Manhattan's top federal prosecutor launched a new personal Twitter feed, and one of his first posts was a reference to decade-old "political interference" at the Department of Justice. U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara started his latest social media feed last week by adding "USAtty" before his name in his previous handle to conform ...